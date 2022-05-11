Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS JRNGF opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $5.56.
Journey Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Journey Energy (JRNGF)
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.