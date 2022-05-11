Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS JRNGF opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

