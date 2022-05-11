JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501,768. The stock has a market cap of $350.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.