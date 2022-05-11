Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Jupiter has a market cap of $4.43 million and $251,975.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,850,227 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

