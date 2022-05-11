Jupiter Price Tops $0.0075 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Jupiter has a market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $428,541.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00517494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00036330 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,185.49 or 2.04403060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.29 or 0.07499598 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,850,227 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

