KardiaChain (KAI) Market Cap Tops $56.69 Million

KardiaChain (KAI) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. KardiaChain has a total market cap of $56.69 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KardiaChain has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. One KardiaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00545706 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,356.45 or 2.02232461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.15 or 0.07217758 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,300,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

