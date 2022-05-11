Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.81). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 147,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 4,239,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

