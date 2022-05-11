Kava Price Hits $2.03 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $386.23 million and $83.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00006588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00111047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000689 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00024059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00317884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00030562 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 189,811,301 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

