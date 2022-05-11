KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

BEKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 10,348,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,413,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.75, a PEG ratio of 16.94 and a beta of -1.55. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth $164,002,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $176,719,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

