Keenan Michael Conder Sells 829 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $23,717.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00.
NYSE:S traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,206. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.
About SentinelOne (Get Rating)
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
