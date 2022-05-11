Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kennametal has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

