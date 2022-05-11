Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.09

Shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 8390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

