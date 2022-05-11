KeyCorp Weighs in on Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

MNRL stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

