KeyCorp Weighs in on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter.

DIN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

