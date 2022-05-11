KeyFi Hits Market Capitalization of $295,127.18 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. KeyFi has a market cap of $295,127.18 and $4,536.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00555850 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,965.12 or 2.05774510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.49 or 0.07098158 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

