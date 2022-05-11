Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 10.01% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $82,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,338. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

