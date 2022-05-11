Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.18

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.18 and last traded at C$18.18, with a volume of 100574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.45.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

