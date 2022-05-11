Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Shares of K stock traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.80. 917,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.77 and a 12 month high of C$10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.25.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.69.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares in the company, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

