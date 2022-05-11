Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.14

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 365080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.25.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

