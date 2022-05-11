KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 199,149 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter valued at $76,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

