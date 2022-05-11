KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $635,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSE KKR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 260,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,195. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

