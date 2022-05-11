KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

KLA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $24.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $323.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in KLA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

