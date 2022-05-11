KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after acquiring an additional 294,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $323.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

