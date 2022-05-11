KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82,796 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KLA were worth $73,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.07. 8,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,653. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

