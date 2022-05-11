Kleros Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Kleros has a total market cap of $28.27 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 624,589,294 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.