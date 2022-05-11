KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Announces Earnings Results

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. KnowBe4 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 3,225,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,114. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -143.26.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.53.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $299,387.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

