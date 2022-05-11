Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 84,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 84,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.11) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

