Konomi Network (KONO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.16 Million

Konomi Network (KONO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $6.41 million and $2.16 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,015.67 or 1.00008357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00106812 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

