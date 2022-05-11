Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $7.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,414 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 382,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,267,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 3.06.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.