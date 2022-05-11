Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Trading Up 2%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.47. Approximately 121,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,325,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

