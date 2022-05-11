Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

