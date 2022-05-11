Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. 57,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,972. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

