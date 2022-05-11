Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,896,000 after acquiring an additional 258,712 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

