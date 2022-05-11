Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,245 shares during the period. Weibo makes up 1.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Weibo worth $45,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Weibo by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,023,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo by 1,873.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Weibo by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 948,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. 5,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WB. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.37.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.