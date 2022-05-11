Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in I-Mab by 11.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 218,768 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 10,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. I-Mab has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

