Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.17. The company had a trading volume of 37,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,957. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.22 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.37. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

