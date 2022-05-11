Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 75.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 315.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ THRM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.