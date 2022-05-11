Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $6.28 on Wednesday, reaching $456.25. 3,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,660. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.78 and a 200-day moving average of $405.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.36.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

