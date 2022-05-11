Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $140.36. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $92.17 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

