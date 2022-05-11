Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.89 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.25.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

