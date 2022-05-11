Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.73. 370,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $280.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

