Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 483 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock valued at $24,280,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average is $171.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

