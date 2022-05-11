Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,299,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,547,245 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 7.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of JD.com worth $301,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QVT Financial LP increased its position in JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in JD.com by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in JD.com by 140.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in JD.com by 134.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. 196,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,271,206. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of -138.16 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.86.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

