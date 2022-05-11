Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after buying an additional 191,475 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $38,920,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 148.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,432 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,686,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,356,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Mizuho reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.47.

AVB stock traded up $5.51 on Wednesday, reaching $205.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.71 and its 200 day moving average is $242.48. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

