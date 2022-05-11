Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

