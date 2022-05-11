Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.29

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 3025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

