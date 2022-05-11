Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.58

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 8696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

