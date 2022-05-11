Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.58

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 8696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
