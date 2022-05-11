Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $4.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $6.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $19.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.48 to $20.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $18.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $931,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.64. 654,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.49. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

