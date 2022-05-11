Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

LRCX stock opened at $459.12 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

