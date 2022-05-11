Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 220.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $11.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $459.12. 1,413,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,313. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.90 and a 200 day moving average of $586.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

