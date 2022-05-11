Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Latham Group comprises about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Latham Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 600,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 4,265.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 342,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Latham Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 172,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 763,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

